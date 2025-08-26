spot_img
August 26, 2025 - 2:21 PM

UNIMAID ASUU Shuts Down Academic Activities for Protest

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

UNIMAID
UNIMAID entrance gate

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Maiduguri Branch, has announced that all academic activities will be suspended on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

According to a notice issued by the union, the suspension will allow members to fully participate in a special congress meeting, protest rally, and press conference.

Press Release

The action is part of a nationwide protest by ASUU to push for long-standing demands from the Federal Government.

The demands include full implementation of the renegotiated 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, Adequate and sustainable funding for the revitalization of public universities, Rejection of attempts to involve ASUU in the TISSF loan scheme, Payment of withheld salaries and outstanding arrears to members.

Release of four years of unremitted third-party deductions by IPPIS And Proper implementation of retirement benefits for professors.

In a Statement Obtained by The News Chronicle on Tuesday Morning, ASUU emphasized that the protest is a defense of academic freedom, fair wages, and respect for intellectual labour. The union urged members to join actively and peacefully in the nationwide action.

“We teach the nation. Our demands must be heard, and our resolve remains firm,” the statement concluded.

Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

