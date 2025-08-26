BOTMA GM Urges Marshals to Uphold Discipline, Warns Against Corruption

The General Manager of the Borno State Traffic Management Agency (BOTMA), Engr. Baba Shehu Tijjani has called on traffic marshals to maintain discipline, punctuality, and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking on Monday at the agency’s routine assembly held at the State Mechanical Workshop, Baga Road, Maiduguri, Engr. Tijjani reminded the marshals that their core responsibility is to regulate traffic, enforce laws, and ensure safe road usage.

He warned that any officer caught engaging in corruption or misconduct would face strict disciplinary action, stressing that integrity must remain the guiding principle of the agency. He also appealed to motorists to obey traffic rules to help reduce accidents and save lives.

Engr. Tijjani assured the public that BOTMA would intensify patrols to curb reckless driving, speeding, and violations by heavy trucks and tricycle operators.

In a related development, the Borno Forum of Clubs and Associations (BOFCA) paid a courtesy visit to the BOTMA headquarters, where it honored Engr. Tijjani with an appointment as the forum’s State Adviser on Traffic Management.

Led by its State Coordinator, Comrade Zanna Shettima, the forum explained that it was recently formed to foster unity, cooperation, and development among clubs and associations in the state. As part of its outreach, it engages key stakeholders for support and collaboration.

During the visit, BOFCA presented Engr. Tijjani with a certificate of recognition as a founding member.

In his remarks, Engr. Tijjani thanked the forum for the honor and pledged his support. He used the occasion to caution truck drivers to keep their vehicles roadworthy and ensure goods are properly covered with tarpaulin to avoid accidents.

He also warned tricycle operators against accepting rides from unknown passengers, noting reports of fraudsters using fake bank transfers after shopping trips. He advised operators to stick to metered trips for accountability and security.

The BOTMA GM emphasized that the agency’s enforcement of traffic laws is not meant to generate revenue but to safeguard road users. The visit ended with a group photograph to mark the occasion.