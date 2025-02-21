UNICEF Calls on Journalists to Advocate for Children’s Rights

The United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged journalists to actively report on children’s rights and well-being, ensuring every child grows up in a safe and supportive environment.

Speaking at a media meeting in Jos on Thursday, Nuzhat Rafique, UNICEF’s Bauchi Field Officer, emphasized the need for collaboration between journalists and UNICEF, particularly in reporting on issues affecting children and women.

She encouraged journalists to raise awareness and hold authorities accountable for improving children’s welfare, particularly in areas like healthcare.

She highlighted the importance of vaccinating all children, especially those who have never received any immunizations, as their situation reflects failures in the health system.

Ms. Rafique urged the media to focus on UNICEF’s five key priorities: birth registration, nutrition, sanitation, education, and child protection.

Ope Olagunju, UNICEF’s Communications and Advocacy Officer for the Bauchi Field Office, stressed the media’s crucial role in promoting children’s rights.

He noted that journalists have the power to influence policies by amplifying children’s voices and fostering cooperation between government and community leaders to create a safer environment for children.

“By consistently reporting on these issues, journalists play a vital role in ensuring a healthier, safer, and fairer society for children,” Mr. Olagunju said.

Umar Shura, a media partner under UNICEF’s collaboration program, advised journalists to always provide accurate, balanced, and credible reports.

He emphasized the importance of thorough research and fact-checking, cautioning against sensationalism to ensure that news coverage remains reliable and impactful.