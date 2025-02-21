Mass Exodus: Manchester City Set to Lose Eight Top Players in Summer Overhaul

Manchester City is reportedly set to undergo a massive overhaul of its squad in the summer, with eight top players expected to leave the club.

According to the Daily Star, the list of departing players includes Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, John Stones, Mateo Kovacic, Ilkay Gundogan, Ederson, Jack Grealish, and Kyle Walker.

This shocking exodus is believed to be a strategic decision by manager Pep Guardiola to inject fresh blood into the squad. With City’s disappointing season, including their recent Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid,

Guardiola is keen to rebuild and revitalize his team. The departing players are mostly aged 30 and above, suggesting that Guardiola is looking to bring in younger talent to revitalise the squad.

The news has sent shockwaves among City fans, particularly with the inclusion of club legend Kevin De Bruyne on the list. De Bruyne has been instrumental in City’s success since joining from Wolfsburg in 2015, making over 400 appearances and contributing to 278 goals.

However, his struggles with fitness in recent seasons and his £400,000-per-week contract expiring in the summer may have contributed to Guardiola’s decision to let him go.

Other players on the list, such as Gundogan and Walker, may not come as a surprise, given their loan moves and decreased playing time.

However, the inclusion of younger players like Jack Grealish, who is still only 29, may raise eyebrows among fans. Grealish’s British record transfer from Aston Villa has not yielded the expected results, and Guardiola may be looking to cut his losses.

As the summer transfer window approaches, City fans will be eagerly watching to see how Guardiola reshapes his squad. With the club’s ambition to regain dominance in the Premier League and Champions League, the coming months promise to be an exciting and transformative period for Manchester City.