Ozigbo Joins APC, Emphasizes Commitment to Transformational Leadership

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2021 Governorship election in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, officially joined Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday.

The decampment was formalized today when Ozigbo completed his registration as an APC member at his ward in Amesi, Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State, after members of the APC in Amesi Ward visited him.

Party executives and stakeholders warmly received him at the ward and local government levels.

Speaking on his next steps, Mr Ozigbo stated that he would issue a formal statement after meeting with the APC’s national leadership in the coming days.

Confirming the decampment, Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, VCO Campaign Organisation, provided insight into the interactions between the distinguished business leader and the APC leaders in the state at the meetings.

According to the campaign organization, during his interactions with party leaders, Mr Ozigbo outlined his grand vision for a brighter and better Anambra State, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to transformational leadership, economic development, and people-centered governance.

“Ozigbo also pledged to contribute significantly to the state’s growth and success of the APC.

“His decision to join the APC is driven by his deep-rooted belief in progressive governance, his desire to work alongside forward-thinking leaders, and his determination to champion policies that will uplift the people of Anambra and Nigeria at large,” the campaign organization said.

The Amesi Ward Chairman of the APC, Mr Chidi Johnpaul Muokwe, welcomed Ozigbo to the party, saying he represents the light in the darkness that Anambra earnestly needs.

Speaking on behalf of the party executives in Aguata LGA, Chief Godson Anyadike said he was delighted to receive such a prestigious personality and pledged cooperation and support in the coming months.

Many party executives, including Ogbatuluenyi Amesi, Eusebius Ezeliora, Later Rain Chukwuma Ezenwankwo, Nkechi Abanobi, etc., took their time to eulogize Valentine Ozigbo’s personality.

Chief Dr. Tony Offiah, a Chieftain of the Labour Party, and Chief Sir Afam Okpalauzuegbu, the Secretary of the Labour Party in Aguata LGA, promptly joined Mr. Ozigbo to decamp to the APC to signal what was to come.

Ozigbo had resigned from the Labour Party on Wednesday.