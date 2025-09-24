UNGA 80: VP Shettima To Deliver Tinubu’s Address Wednesday

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will on Wednesday deliver Nigeria’s national statement at the ongoing 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The address is scheduled between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. New York time with multilateralism, UN Reform, Climate Action, International finance restructure, amongst others top on the agenda.

Using same medium last year, President Tinubu had called for Africa to be allocated permanent seats at the United Nations Security Council, a push which is now being considered by the global organ.

Recall that on Tuesday morning, Vice President Shettima joined other world leaders for the Assembly’s opening session, where U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a keynote address formally welcoming delegates.

Afterwards, Vice President Shettima played host to the President of Namibia, Nandi-Ndaitbia on the sidelines, where both leaders engaged in bilateral talks wherein the Namibian leader announced her planned official visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Nigeria.

The Namibian leader, who assumed the presidency on March 21, 2025, praised Nigerian diplomats for their invaluable contributions to her government and country in so many ways.

“All the Nigerian diplomats were basically Namibians, helping in so many ways,” she stated, acknowledging Nigeria’s leadership role among African member states.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said she found it appropriate to leverage the UNGA opportunity to meet with Vice President Shettima, promising: “I will still find time to come physically and introduce myself to the President.”

Vice President Shettima, in response, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties with Namibia, saying, “We are all Africans, and the Nigeria–Namibia relationship should be taken to the next level, beyond where it is now.”

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both countries, including Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; and Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa.