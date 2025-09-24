UNGA 80: VP Shettima Co-Chairs African Mineral Strategy Group Roundtable

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has co-chaired the Second African Mineral Strategy Group Roundtable in New York, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The high-level meeting brought together African leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to chart a new course for the continent’s mineral resources.

Discussions at the roundtable focused on how Africa can transition from being a supplier of raw minerals to becoming a creator of real value within the global economy.

Participants emphasized the importance of rethinking extractive practices in order to maximize benefits for African nations and their citizens.

Deliberations reflected on four urgent priorities for the continent: adding value through local processing and manufacturing, protecting data sovereignty through platforms such as the African Mineral Resources Classification and Estimation Code (AMREC) and the Pan-African Reporting Code (PARC), mobilizing Africa-led investments, and securing the continent’s vast deposits of critical minerals for the future.

Speakers at the event stressed that Africa’s resources must serve as a springboard for industrialization, job creation, and technology development.

They also underlined the need for strategic partnerships that respect Africa’s rightful place in the global economy.

“These conversations are vital to ensure our resources work for our people by creating jobs, building technology, and forging partnerships that reflect equity and fairness,” a participant noted.

The roundtable was convened as part of broader efforts to strengthen Africa’s voice in global resource governance and ensure that mineral wealth contributes to long-term sustainable development.