spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 24, 2025 - 1:47 PM

UNGA 80: VP Shettima Co-Chairs African Mineral Strategy Group Roundtable

Environment
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Nigeria's healthcare reforms have attracted investments totaling $4.8 billion
Kashim Shettima, Vice President Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria. (Image Credit: Punch Newspapers)

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has co-chaired the Second African Mineral Strategy Group Roundtable in New York, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The high-level meeting brought together African leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to chart a new course for the continent’s mineral resources.

Discussions at the roundtable focused on how Africa can transition from being a supplier of raw minerals to becoming a creator of real value within the global economy.

Participants emphasized the importance of rethinking extractive practices in order to maximize benefits for African nations and their citizens.

Deliberations reflected on four urgent priorities for the continent: adding value through local processing and manufacturing, protecting data sovereignty through platforms such as the African Mineral Resources Classification and Estimation Code (AMREC) and the Pan-African Reporting Code (PARC), mobilizing Africa-led investments, and securing the continent’s vast deposits of critical minerals for the future.

Speakers at the event stressed that Africa’s resources must serve as a springboard for industrialization, job creation, and technology development.

They also underlined the need for strategic partnerships that respect Africa’s rightful place in the global economy.

“These conversations are vital to ensure our resources work for our people by creating jobs, building technology, and forging partnerships that reflect equity and fairness,” a participant noted.

The roundtable was convened as part of broader efforts to strengthen Africa’s voice in global resource governance and ensure that mineral wealth contributes to long-term sustainable development.

Previous article
NASS, Expedite Work on Constitutional Cum Electoral Reforms
Next article
Group Berates FRSC Over Mobile Court’s Alleged Extortion, Usurpation of Judicial Power in Abia
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Group Berates FRSC Over Mobile Court’s Alleged Extortion, Usurpation of Judicial Power in Abia

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
The Chief Judge of Abia State has been urged...

NASS, Expedite Work on Constitutional Cum Electoral Reforms

Jide Ojo Jide Ojo -
I heartily welcome distinguished senators and honourable members of...

Ekitike’s Costly Red Card Gives Isak a Chance to Shine

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Liverpool Carabao Cup victory over Southampton was with several...

Investors Remain Cautious Despite CBN’s Rate Cut

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
The Nigerian stock market has not yet reacted favorably...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Group Berates FRSC Over Mobile Court’s Alleged Extortion, Usurpation of Judicial Power in Abia

News 0
The Chief Judge of Abia State has been urged...

NASS, Expedite Work on Constitutional Cum Electoral Reforms

Columns 0
I heartily welcome distinguished senators and honourable members of...

Ekitike’s Costly Red Card Gives Isak a Chance to Shine

Sports 0
Liverpool Carabao Cup victory over Southampton was with several...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x