Group berates FRSC over Mobile Court’s alleged extortion, usurpation of judicial power in Abia

The Chief Judge of Abia State has been urged to investigate and clarify the legality of mobile court sittings along Enugu – Port Harcourt Express Road, near Ubakala junction in Abia State, and ensure that only properly constituted courts preside over traffic cases.

The News Chronicle correspondent has gathered disturbing reports regarding the operational conduct of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) manning the mobile court along the route.

It was alleged that the so-called mobile court set up near Ubakala junction is often manned solely by FRSC officials, with little or no presence of magistrates or court personnel.

In such situations, motorists are allegedly arraigned in name only, coerced into paying arbitrary sums under the guise of fines, and threatened with indefinite impoundment of their vehicles if they resist.

Reacting to the development, the Executive Director, Centre for Human Rights Advocacy and Wholesome Society (CEHRAWS), Chuka Okoye said while the Nigerian law recognises the role of mobile courts in ensuring speedy trial of traffic offences, recent developments at the axis expose how the mechanism has allegedly been converted into a tool for harassment and exploitation.

He said the alleged operations of the FRSC officials at the checkpoint amount to judicial usurpation, since only a court of law, presided over by a judicial officer, can convict or impose fines.

Okoye expressed worry that the development has also led to economic exploitation, as motorists are compelled to part with money under duress, often for minor infractions such as seat belt issues, faded number plates, or paperwork delays.

He warned that if left unchecked, such abuses erode public trust in traffic enforcement, stigmatise mobile courts as tools of oppression rather than justice, and expose the Nigerian Police Force, Judiciary, and FRSC to reputational damage.

The CEHRAWS boss, while urging urgent actions on the development by the Abia State Chief Judge, called on the Corps Marshal of the FRSC to discipline officers found to be abusing their powers and to dismantle any pseudo-court structures lacking judicial oversight.

“The National Judicial Council (NJC) should also provide guidelines ensuring that mobile courts are transparent, properly constituted, and free from executive interference.

“We urge the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to monitor the situation and address reported cases of intimidation and extortion.

“The mobile court system is not inherently unlawful, but its misuse for exploitation is an affront to justice, the Constitution, and the Nigerian people.

“The CEHRAWS will continue to document, publicize, and pursue redress against such abuses, including through public interest litigation and media advocacy, until accountability is achieved,” he maintained.