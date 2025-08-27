spot_img
August 27, 2025

UN Deputy Secretary-General Visits Abuja to Strengthen Education Reform

Education
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Deputy Secretary-General of the UN, Hajia Amina

Nigeria has reaffirmed its partnership with the United Nations in advancing education reform as the Deputy Secretary-General of the UN, Hajia Amina Mohammed, paid a courtesy visit to Abuja.

She was accompanied by Mr. Mohamed Malick Fall, Assistant Secretary-General and Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria; Ms. Wafaa Saaed Abdelatef, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria; and other members of her team.

During the visit, discussions centered on deepening collaboration between Nigeria and the United Nations to drive transformative reforms in the education sector.

The meeting highlighted strategies to improve access, quality, and inclusivity in education, ensuring that every Nigerian child has the opportunity to learn.

As part of the engagement, the delegation was introduced to Nigeria’s interactive Education Management Information System (EMIS) dashboard, which provides real-time school-level data from 11 states.

The platform captures critical information on teachers, students, and infrastructure to aid evidence-based policy decisions and planning.

Hajia Mohammed commended Nigeria’s efforts in leveraging data and technology to drive educational progress and reiterated the UN’s commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance quality education.

She emphasized that ensuring no child is left behind remains a central focus of the UN’s work in the country.

The visit underscored the shared commitment of both Nigeria and the United Nations to build a solid foundation for a brighter future for young people through sustainable and inclusive education reform.

