FG Launches TRCN Digital Portal to Empower Nigerian Teachers

The Federal Government has unveiled the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Digital Portal, a platform designed to transform the teaching profession through technology, accountability, and global best practices.

Minister of State for Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, while launching the portal, described it as more than a technological innovation but a commitment to recognizing, empowering, and supporting Nigerian teachers.

“This reform restores dignity to the profession and builds a globally competitive education system,” he said.

Dr. Alausa explained that the initiative is anchored on the government’s strategic vision for Nigerian teachers, which rests on five key pillars: Professionalization, Digitalization, Accountability, Equity, and Global Alignment. According to him, teachers remain “the true architects of the future,” and the government is determined to safeguard classrooms with integrity while providing educators with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing global environment.

Highlighting the features of the TRCN Digital Portal, the minister noted that it would provide seamless licensing processes, transparent data management, and access to digital resources that will help teachers stay globally competitive.

“The TRCN Digital Portal redefines teacher professionalism in the 21st century. With seamless licensing, transparent data and digital tools, Nigeria is equipping teachers to be globally competitive,” Dr. Alausa said.

Also speaking, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, Registrar of the TRCN, described the portal as a milestone in the government’s commitment to reposition the teaching profession.

She said the platform would not only improve efficiency but also strengthen the credibility and accountability of the regulatory framework guiding the teaching workforce in the country.

Education stakeholders have welcomed the launch of the portal, describing it as a step forward in aligning Nigeria’s education system with global standards.

The platform is expected to simplify teacher registration, provide accurate data for policy-making, and support professional development across all levels of education.

The TRCN Digital Portal is part of a broader reform initiative aimed at restoring dignity to the teaching profession, enhancing teacher welfare, and creating a globally competitive education system that meets the demands of the 21st century.