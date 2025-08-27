spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 27, 2025 - 4:28 PM

Kwara College Staff Protest 6-Year Absence of TETFund Support

EducationNews
— By: Hassan Haruna

College of Education (Technical), Lafiagi emtrance gate

Staff of the College of Education (Technical), Lafiagi, in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State, staged a protest on Wednesday to draw attention to the worsening condition of the institution.

The protesters blamed the decline on the absence of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) support since 2019.

The protest, which was monitored by The News Chronicle via a live broadcast on NupekoTV, saw staff members gather at the college gate, chanting solidarity songs and carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Education First, Include Us In TETFUND Now.”

One of the protesters expressed frustration over the situation, saying, “there has been no progress in this college for years. We are grateful that salaries are paid regularly, but when it comes to facilities, almost all the buildings here were built with TETFUND support. For six years now, no new projects or renovations have been carried out. If nothing is done, this college may collapse.”

Another staff member added that the state government appeared to have sidelined the institution.

“Since 2019, we have been suffering. Other tertiary institutions in Kwara State enjoy TETFUND intervention universities, polytechnics, and colleges in Ilorin and Oro, for instance. But Lafiagi is left out. Almost every building in those schools is a TETFUND project, yet we get nothing.”

The staff warned that without urgent intervention, the college’s survival could be at risk.

The protest highlights the challenges faced by rural institutions in Kwara State, even as the government continues to showcase its achievements in education.

Previous article
UN Deputy Secretary-General Visits Abuja to Strengthen Education Reform
Next article
Equatorial Guinea Jails Top Official for Embezzlement After Sex Tape Scandal
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Turning Nigeria’s Culture and Tourism into Money-spinner

Jide Ojo Jide Ojo -
Nigeria is blessed! But what are we doing with...

Dangote Refinery Silent as Fuel Rollout Missed August 15 Fuel Distribution Kickoff

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Nigeria’s $20 billion Dangote Refinery has remained silent for...

Abuja-Kaduna Train Derailment: I Take Full Responsibility— NRC Boss Apologises

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Kayode...

Scholarship Beneficiaries Shine as Foundation Rewards Academic Excellence at Education Summit

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
Over 700 beneficiaries of the IG Aguowo Health and...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Turning Nigeria’s Culture and Tourism into Money-spinner

Columns 0
Nigeria is blessed! But what are we doing with...

Dangote Refinery Silent as Fuel Rollout Missed August 15 Fuel Distribution Kickoff

News 0
Nigeria’s $20 billion Dangote Refinery has remained silent for...

Abuja-Kaduna Train Derailment: I Take Full Responsibility— NRC Boss Apologises

News 0
Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Kayode...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join