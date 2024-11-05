UK Reports Two New Mpox Cases in Household Contacts

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has identified two additional cases of Clade Ib mpox, both linked to household contacts of an earlier infection.

This raises the total confirmed cases in the UK to three.

Currently, both patients are receiving specialized care at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London.

Officials report that the virus, known for spreading quickly within close-contact settings, is being closely monitored to contain further transmission.

Contact tracing efforts are underway, with testing and vaccinations offered to those exposed.

Although the public health risk remains low, the UKHSA has implemented comprehensive safety measures to manage the situation.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting commended healthcare professionals for their response and confirmed that the government is securing additional vaccines to bolster preventative measures.

NHS authorities have also reinforced their preparedness, highlighting their readiness to expand vaccine distribution if necessary.

These cases follow the first UK detection of Clade Ib mpox on October 30, originating from a traveler to regions in Africa where similar outbreaks have been documented.

The UKHSA’s proactive approach includes close collaboration with international health organizations to control the spread, while urging the public to remain informed and vigilant for symptoms like rash or fever.