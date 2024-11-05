Netflix Offices in France, Netherlands Raided Over Tax Investigation

French and Dutch investigators conducted a raid at Netflix offices in Paris and Amsterdam, targeting the company’s tax practices.

The raid is part of a wider probe into potential tax evasion and undisclosed employment, initiated in late 2022.

With its regional headquarters in Amsterdam, Netflix has been under scrutiny in France for filings from 2019 to 2021.

Authorities are reviewing whether the company’s financial structuring, which had subscribers signing up through a Dutch entity until 2021, reduced its tax obligations in France.

Netflix’s French subsidiary reportedly declared minimal operating margins, sparking questions about potential tax underreporting.

The streaming giant, which recorded substantial global revenue in recent months, maintains its commitment to adhering to tax laws across its operational countries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...