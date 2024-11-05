Equatorial Guinea Blocks Mobile WhatsApp File Sharing Amid Sex Scandal

Equatorial Guinea has moved to limit WhatsApp functionalities, specifically disabling multimedia file sharing through mobile data, in response to a scandal involving one of its high-ranking officials.

The government directed telecom providers to curb access to media sharing on WhatsApp, impacting thousands of citizens who rely on mobile connections.

This decision follows revelations during a fraud investigation targeting Baltasar Engonga, Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency.

Investigators uncovered over 400 explicit videos in his office, reportedly involving Engonga and numerous married women with influential ties, including relatives of high-ranking officials.

The leaked content sparked widespread debate and media scrutiny.

As a result, users across the country now face restrictions, relying solely on WiFi to share photos, videos, and audio.

Citizens have expressed frustration, noting how the policy affects both personal and professional communication.

The government has not disclosed the timeline for these restrictions or provided further explanations, leaving the public uncertain about when, or if, these measures will be lifted.

In a related development, Vice President Teddy Nguema announced plans to install surveillance cameras across state offices to reinforce accountability and discourage misconduct among officials.

This new measure aims to address transparency concerns and ensure strict compliance with public service standards.

