Royal Society Considers Move to Expel Elon Musk Over Misinformation Claims

Britain’s Royal Society is set to hold a crucial meeting on Monday following calls to remove billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk from its list of fellows.

Concerns have been raised about his role in spreading misinformation, particularly on X, the social media platform he acquired in 2022, formerly known as Twitter.

The Royal Society, established in 1660, is one of the world’s most respected scientific institutions, with past members including Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton, and Charles Darwin.

Musk, who became a fellow in 2018, is now facing scrutiny from members who believe his actions conflict with the Society’s values.

Over 3,000 individuals, including Nobel Prize winners, signed an open letter last month accusing Musk of violating the Society’s code of conduct.

They claimed that his changes to X have contributed to a rise in false information.

Additionally, he has been criticized for using his personal account to spread misleading claims about COVID-19, vaccines, and other health-related topics.

The Royal Society has stated that it will discuss the broader issue of how fellows’ public statements and behavior align with its principles.

The meeting, which will take place behind closed doors, will include all members. However, it is unclear what actions, if any, the Society will take regarding Musk’s membership.

This discussion comes as Musk’s influence continues to grow, including his advisory role in the White House. Some members believe that addressing this issue is crucial to maintaining scientific credibility.

The outcome of the meeting remains uncertain, but it could set a precedent for how the Royal Society handles similar cases in the future.