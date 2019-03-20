Udom Thankful for Re-election as Wike Forges on with Judges’ Quarters

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in Southern Nigeria, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of work at the iconic Judges Quarters being constructed for members of the bench by his administration.

The news came as Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State on Sunday at the Qua Iboe Church in Uyo, the state capital, celebrated the electoral victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded elections.

He was accompanied by his Wife, Martha, members of his family, State Executive Council and top politicians to worship God for seeing them through successfully.

Udom’s media handlers said their principal was so emotional as he rendered songs of testimony, acknowledging God for his benevolence.

While citing the book of Psalms 66 verses 19 and 20, the former bank top executive turned politician thanked God for His grace and mercies throughout the campaigns and the elections, pointing out that God honoured the church and His word by not allowing the devices of men to prevail despite the intimidation and militarization during the elections.

While recounting that he started his campaign in the church, and thanked God for being faithful to him, the pro-industrialisation governor added that the victory has energised people’s faith in God, and wondered how it could have been if the victory eluded them.

In his homily, the resident pastor, Ibup Emah, who preached on the theme : Exploits of Faith, taken from Heb 11 verses 1-40 said every believer is called to a life of exploits, adding that the strength of the enemies is buoyed by ignorance on the capabilities of God.

He said faith without work is dead, urging all to jettison complaining and proclaim the power of God in all circumstances, and described Governor Emmanuel as a man of faith who makes boasts in his God.

The service was also attended by Director General of Divine Mandate Organisation, Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga, PDP Chairman, Obong Paul Ekpo, Senator Effiong Bob, Senator Bassey Albert , Senators Elect, Chris Ekpenyong, and Dr Akon Eyakenyi. Others were Deaconess Owoidighe Ekpotai, members elect for National and state House of Assembly, Local Government Chairmen, Chairmen of boards and parastatal among others.

However, Governor Wike who was accompanied by the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and other Rivers leaders inspected work at the Judges’ Quarters.

At the facility, the contractors were in the process of constructing Internal Roads , while majority of the buildings have been completed. Construction workers at the project site sang the praises of the governor as he embarked on the project inspection.

Before the general elections, Governor Wike had said that work will continue at project sites despite the electioneering process, pointing out that his projects will always speak for him at all times.