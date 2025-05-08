UCL: PSG reach first final in 5 years after knocking out Arsenal

French champions PSG have knocked out Arsenal in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League to reach the final for the first time since they last played in 2020, when they lost to Bayern Munich.

PSG concluded the UCL group stage with 13 points, almost double the total accumulated by Liverpool, and had to play a knockout phase before reaching the round of 16.

The French club advanced to the round of 16 after defeating three English teams — Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal — each of which had qualified automatically for the knockout stage, including the round of 16, quarter-finals, and semi-finals.

What Happened?

In a fierce match, PSG — just as they had done in the first leg — scored in the first half, going 2-0 ahead on aggregate through the brilliance of Fabián Ruiz, who scored his first UCL goal in the intense battle where Arsenal had controlled possession in both halves.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, they conceded again in the 72nd minute, just minutes after Vitinha had missed from the penalty spot. When all hope seemed to be lost for the Gunners, Bukayo Saka reignited the fans’ expectations by reducing the goal deficit by one, but that was not enough to help the Gunners reach their dream UEFA Champions League final — their first since 2005.

What’s Next?

The French giants will lock horns against Inter in the 2024/25 final of the UEFA Champions League at the Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany, on May 30, 2025.