Zamalek sack ex-Super Eagles coach José Peseiro after 5 months

Egyptian side Zamalek has announced the sacking of former Super Eagles head coach José Peseiro barely five months into his tenure.

The Portuguese coach was appointed as head coach of the club in December 2024 and has now been dismissed.

Club statement:

“An agreement between Zamalek and José Peseiro to part ways by mutual consent.

We wish you all the best in what’s coming.”

His sacking may be linked to his poor recent form, picking up just one win and three draws in his last four league games — a run that has left the club 10 points adrift of league leaders Pyramids after just 17 games.

The club has also announced that former captain Ayman Al-Gray will take over as head coach until the end of the season.

Peseiro had resigned from his role as head coach of the Super Eagles following the expiration of his contract, having guided the team to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where they were beaten by host nation Ivory Coast.