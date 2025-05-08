Anambra Commissioner Seeks Public Opinion, as 18-Year Old Randy Boy, Impregnates 10 Girls

Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, has sought public advice regarding a case of an 18-year-old randy boy, who has impregnated no fewer than 10 girls in Anambra State.

The randy boy, who had gone on apprenticeship at the age of 18, had, in the three months he spent learning a trade, impregnated his master’s daughter and a salesgirl at his master’s shop.

Following the development, the master dismissed him from the apprenticeship.

The other eight women were said to have been impregnated by the boy after he returned from his master’s house following his dismissal.

The Anambra Women Affairs Commissioner, Mrs Obinabo, raised alarm over the development in a live video on her official Facebook page and sought a solution to the anomaly.

According to Obinabo in her live video, ”I want advice from the public because this one is beyond my capacity.

“This boy was sent to learn a trade at the age of 18, and within his three months of apprenticeship, he impregnated his Oga’s daughter and his sales girl. He was sent packing. Two months after that, he impregnated 8 others in the village.

“The mother reported the matter to my office, saying that anytime she sees a girl with her son, her heart would jump out of fear,” she reported.

For Obinabo, the matter is beyond her, and she tends to something spiritual, urging the public to help come up with a solution.

“I asked the boy the magic he uses in luring the girls to bed, but he told me he always tells them that he loves them and would like to marry them any time he acquires wealth,” she said.

The commissioner, however, did not disclose the boy’s identity or his mother’s name while narrating the issue.

According to her, the problem she had with the case was because of the boy’s age and the number of pregnant girls involved.