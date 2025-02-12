UCL Playoff: PSG & Dortmund Dominate Away, Madrid Stage Comeback Win at Man City

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff knockout phase featured four games on Tuesday night.

Borussia Dortmund and PSG dominated away against their opponents, while Manchester City was defeated on their home turf by a resilient Real Madrid, who staged a dramatic comeback.

Brest 0-3 PSG

It took the French champions just 21 minutes to take the lead through Portuguese midfielder Vitinha’s spot-kick. Moments before halftime, Achraf Hakimi assisted Ousmane Dembélé with a brilliant strike, giving PSG a 2-0 advantage at the break. PSG controlled most of the possession in the first half. In the 66th minute, Dembélé completed his brace, extending his UCL goal tally this season to seven. He was voted Man of the Match as PSG secured a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Sporting CP 0-3 Borussia Dortmund

Sporting CP continued to struggle in European competitions following the departure of coach Rúben Amorim to Manchester United at the start of the summer. After a goalless first half, Dortmund sealed a convincing 3-0 win. Guinean talisman Serhou Guirassy, Pascal Groß, and Karim Adeyemi were all on the scoresheet for the Black and Yellows.

Juventus 2-1 PSV

It was a solid victory for Juventus at the Allianz Stadium as they defeated PSV 2-1. Weston McKennie scored in the first half, followed by a second goal from Ivan Perišić after the break. Although PSV managed to pull one back late in the game, it wasn’t enough to salvage a result for the visitors.

Manchester City 2-3 Real Madrid

The biggest clash of the night saw Real Madrid face the English Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium. This marked their fourth consecutive meeting in the UCL knockout stages, with the title shared between the two sides over the past three campaigns.