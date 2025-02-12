No Project will be Abandoned -Onyeme Assures Deltans 

Deputy Governor of Delta State Monday Onyeme said on Tuesday that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has consistently emphasized the importance of high-quality infrastructure and development projects in his administration.

Onyeme said with a governance philosophy centered on the MORE Agenda, Governor Oborevwori has made it clear that substandard projects have no place in his vision for the state.

The Deputy Governor, who disclosed this during an inspection of various projects in Isoko North and Isoko South Local Government Areas of the state, said Oborevwori has prioritized projects that not only meet global standards but also serve the long-term needs of the people.

The projects inspected include Otekpo Road in Ellu, Construction of Isoko ring road connecting Ellu-Ovrode-Ofagbe- Okpe Isoko Orie-Irri -Uro and Ada-Irri, Construction of College of Health Technology, Ovrode; Construction of Idheze Internal Roads Phase 1 & 2; and Construction of Irri Technical College, Irri.

Others are Emede Internal Road; Construction of Igbide-Olomoro Road, Enwhe-Uwheru Road and bridge, Olomoro Internal Road and Emevor-Orogun Road Phase II.

Addressing journalists at Irri Technical College, Irri, the Deputy Governor assured community leaders that the state government would ensure completion of the project as soon as the necessary reviews were approved.

Sir Onyeme emphasized that Governor Oborevwori’s insistence on quality stems from a commitment to sustainable development, ensuring that public funds are well spent on projects that deliver value to the citizens.

“Let me assure you that this project and others we have seen are not abandoned. It is obvious that when these jobs were awarded, the value of our currency was not as bad as it is today.

“Prices have gone up and there is need for a review of some of these projects. But that notwithstanding, I will give a pass mark to all the projects I have seen today.

“This government does not joke with quality of projects and value for money and that is why His Excellency the Governor has mandated me today to go and carry out this on-the-site assessment.

“We will report back to him so that those projects that need to be reviewed will be looked at properly and be reviewed and those that need to be revoked, if at all, of course, the appropriate actions will be taken.

“But be rest assured that the government of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has made a statement at the beginning that no project that was inherited will be abandoned and he has kept to his words.

“I want to assure all of you here, all our community leaders, that no project will be abandoned.

“This particular place we are today, by his grace, we will see resumption of activities as fast and as soon as possible.”

While responding to issues on health workers leaving the country for greener pastures, Sir Onyeme said Government would continue to train workers irrespective of their decision to leave for better opportunities abroad.

“We are doing our best as an administration to train quality staff to make life better for Deltans but of course the world is a global village everybody is at freedom to relocate if he or she felt that there is better opportunities outside.

“What we do as a government is to train our people, to give them that empowerment to be able to have good life and contribute as a way of giving back to our state”.

“Where they go at the end of the day we may not have 100 percent control but we will do our best to keep them within our own space.”

At Emevor-Orogun Road Phase 2, the Deputy Governor said the realignment of the road was in the best interest of the community as it would serve them better.

While expressing satisfaction with progress of work done on projects inspected, Sir Onyeme said Governor Oborevwori was committed to giving the best to Deltans without borrowing a kobo.

He reiterated governments determination to completing all projects inherited or initiated no matter how daunting the financial challenges or terrain the project is located.

Accompanied by the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu; the Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze; and the Commissioners for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme; Emamusi Obiode, Environment, Mr. Jamani Ejiro; and Technical Education Mr Smart Ufoh, Onyeme underscored the administration’s resolve to ensure quality service delivery across all sectors.

He reiterated that the Oborevwori administration was focused on equitable distribution of projects across all 25 local government areas, ensuring that every part of the state benefits from meaningful development.

Onyeme further assured that with regular inspections and oversight, the government would continue to hold contractors accountable while sustaining its drive for infrastructural transformation in the State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...