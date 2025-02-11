The 6-Zonal Political System: A Path to Nigeria’s Stability and Economic Development

1. INTRODUCTION

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and supposedly largest economy, has long grappled with ethnic tensions, regional disparities, and governance inefficiencies. Despite its vast natural and human resources, the country has struggled to achieve political stability and sustainable economic development. The current 36-State structure and the FCT, initially designed to address these challenges, has instead exacerbated bureaucratic inefficiencies, resource mismanagement, and persistent agitations for more States. This system has failed to resolve the deep-seated issues of marginalization, ethnic rivalry, and economic inequality that continue to plague the nation.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s proposed six-zonal political structure offers a transformative approach to governance, focusing on regional economic development, inclusivity, and stability. This paper argues that the six-zonal system is the best framework for Nigeria’s stability and economic growth. By addressing historical grievances, reducing marginalization, and fostering healthy competition among regions, the six-zonal structure can unlock Nigeria’s full potential as a united and prosperous nation.

2. HISTORICAL CONTEXT

2.1 The Amalgamation of 1914

The amalgamation of Northern and Southern Nigeria in 1914 by the British colonial administration brought together diverse ethnic groups with distinct cultures, languages, and interests. From the outset, fears of domination by one region over others fueled political tensions. The North, with its larger population and conservative traditions, and the South, with its more advanced education and economic systems, were uneasy partners in this forced union.

2.2 The Creation of States

The creation of States was initially seen as a solution to these fears, providing ethnic groups with a sense of representation and security. The first wave of State creation in 1967 reduced the dominance of the three major regions (North, East, and West) and gave smaller ethnic groups a voice in governance. However, the proliferation of States to 36 and the FCT has not resolved these issues. Instead, it has led to:

– inefficient Governance;

– Excessive bureaucracy and duplication of functions across multiple states.

– Resource Strain; Limited resources spread thin across multiple States, leading to underdevelopment.

– Persistent Agitations: Continued demands for more States, reflecting unresolved marginalization and ethnic grievances.

2.3 The Need for a New Approach

The six-zonal structure presents an opportunity to move beyond these challenges by focusing on regional cooperation and economic development. By consolidating governance at the zonal level, Nigeria can address the root causes of marginalization, inefficiency, and instability.

3. THE SIX-ZONAL STRUCTURE: KEY FEATURES:

The proposed six-zonal structure would reorganize Nigeria into six geopolitical zones:

1. **North-West**

2. **North-East**

3. **North-Central**

4. **South-West**

5. **South-East**

6. **South-South**

Each zone would function as an economic and administrative unit, with the following features:

3.1 Decentralized Governance

– States as Provinces:

– States would become provinces, with senatorial districts operating as quasi-autonomous entities reporting to zonal councils.

– Zonal Councils:

– Each zone would have a zonal council comprising representatives from provinces, traditional rulers, and civil society. These councils would oversee regional development and governance.

3.2 Resource Management

– Resource Control: Zones would harness their natural and human resources for development, reducing dependency on federal allocations.

– Equitable Distribution: A framework for equitable resource allocation and revenue-sharing among zones would ensure balanced development.

3.3 Security Autonomy

– Zonal Police Systems:

– Zones would establish independent police systems tailored to their specific security challenges, such as insurgency in the North-East and militancy in the South-South.

– Conflict Resolution: Traditional institutions would play a key role in maintaining peace and resolving disputes at the grassroots level.

3.4 Traditional Institutions

Integration of Traditional Rulers:

Traditional rulers would be integrated into zonal governance, leveraging their influence for conflict resolution and grassroots leadership.

Cultural Relevance:

This approach would ensure that governance is culturally resonant and inclusive.

4. BENEFITS OF THE SIX-ZONAL SYSTEM

The six-zonal structure offers numerous advantages for Nigeria’s stability and economic development:

4.1 Reduced Marginalization:

– Inclusive Governance:

– By granting zones greater autonomy, the system ensures that all regions have a voice in national affairs, reducing feelings of marginalization.

– Resource Equity: Zones would manage their resources, ensuring equitable distribution and reducing inter-regional disputes.

4.2 Economic Development:

– Zonal Specialization:

– Each zone would focus on its comparative advantages, such as agriculture in the North, oil and gas in the South-South, and technology in the South-West.

– Healthy Competition:

– Zones would compete to attract investments, improve infrastructure, and enhance service delivery, driving overall national development.

4.3 Improved Governance

– Accountability:

– Zonal leaders would be under pressure to perform, as their success would directly impact the region’s development.

– Reduced Bureaucracy: Consolidating governance at the zonal level would streamline administration and reduce inefficiencies.

4.4 Enhanced Security

– Localized Policing: Zonal police systems would address region-specific security challenges, such as insurgency in the North-East and militancy in the South-South.

– Conflict Resolution: Traditional institutions would play a key role in maintaining peace and resolving disputes at the grassroots level.

5. IMPLEMENTATION STRATEGY

To successfully transition to the six-zonal system, the following steps are recommended:

5.1 Constitutional Amendments:

– Legal Framework: Amend the Nigerian Constitution to recognize the six-zonal structure and redefine the roles of States and Local Governments.

– National Assembly Approval:

– Secure bipartisan support in the National Assembly for the Constitutional amendments.

5.2 Zonal Councils

– Establishment: Establish zonal councils comprising representatives from provinces, traditional rulers, and civil society.

– Functions:

– Define the roles and responsibilities of zonal councils in regional development and governance.

5.3 Resource Allocation

– Framework:

– Develop a framework for equitable resource allocation and revenue-sharing among zones.

– Federal Equalization Fund:

– Create a fund to support less-developed zones and ensure balanced development.

5.4 Capacity Building

– Training:

– Train zonal administrators and security personnel to effectively manage their responsibilities.

– Infrastructure:

– Invest in infrastructure and technology to support zonal governance.

5.5 Public Awareness

– Campaigns:

– Launch nationwide campaigns to educate citizens on the benefits of the new system.

– Stakeholder Engagement

– Engage with stakeholders, including traditional rulers, civil society, and the private sector, to build consensus.

6. CHALLENGES AND MITIGATION

While the six-zonal system offers significant benefits, it also presents challenges:

6.1 Resistance from States

Challenge:

States may resist losing their autonomy.

-Mitigation:

Ensure that provinces retain significant administrative powers and are adequately represented in zonal councils.

6.2 Inter-Zonal Disparities

Challenge:

Some zones may lag behind in development.

– Mitigation: Use the federal equalization fund to support less-developed zones and promote balanced growth.

6.3 Political Will

– Challenge:

– Successful implementation requires strong political will and bipartisan support.

Mitigation:

Build a broad coalition of political, traditional, and civil society leaders to drive the transition.

7. CONCLUSION

The six-zonal political system represents a bold and transformative approach to Nigeria’s governance challenges. By focusing on regional economic development, inclusivity, and security, the system addresses the root causes of marginalization, inefficiency, and instability. It fosters healthy competition among zones, promotes accountability, and leverages Nigeria’s diversity as a strength rather than a weakness. As Nigeria grapples with its complex socio-political realities, the six-zonal structure offers a viable path to stability, unity, and sustainable economic development. It is time for Nigeria to embrace this system and unlock its full potential as a united and prosperous nation.

Air Vice Marshal Monday Riku Morgan (Rtd.)

An Advocate for National Unity and Development, was the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Nigerian Armed Forces and currently, National Coordinator, Benue Rebirth Movement (BRM)

