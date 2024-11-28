UCL: Liverpool Defeats Madrid for the First Time in 15 Years; Dortmund Down Zagreb; Villa and Juventus Share Spoils.

Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League continued with some resplendent results on Wednesday night. Liverpool, Dortmund, Crvena Zvezda, Benfica, and PSV all earned three crucial points, boosting their chances of qualification.

For the first time since 2009, Liverpool defeated Real Madrid after several attempts, including two UEFA Champions League finals. Wednesday night marked a historic moment for the Reds, who sought revenge against Los Blancos, a team they had struggled against for the past 15 years.

Brilliant strikes from Mac Allister and Coady Gakpo in the second half secured Liverpool’s remarkable triumph.

Liverpool currently boasts a 100% win record in the UEFA Champions League, topping the table with five wins in five matches. They have conceded just one goal despite facing strong teams such as Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, and AC Milan. The team has scored 12 goals, with an impressive goal difference of +11.

Juventus and Aston Villa settled for a draw in England.

The biggest victory of the night was Crvena Zvezda’s emphatic 5-1 triumph over Stuttgart at the Stadion Rajko Mitić in Belgrade.

Meanwhile, Dortmund defeated Zagreb 3-0 in Croatia, scoring one goal in the first half and two in the second.

Full-Time Results:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...