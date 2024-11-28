Prosecutors Claim Combs Led a Criminal Enterprise Involving Forced Labor and Intimidation

Prosecutors have accused Combs of running a “criminal enterprise” involving forced labor, kidnapping, and intimidation.

To make matters worse, they claim he used jail communications to manipulate witnesses and sway public opinion in his favor.

According to court documents, Combs allegedly misused a messaging app, ContactMeASAP, to send hundreds of messages to people, including those not on his approved contact list.

Prosecutors argue that he coerced individuals into posting on social media to support his defense. This reportedly included orchestrating a video featuring his children to win public sympathy.

Combs’s defense team denies these claims and argues that his ongoing detention hinders their ability to prepare for his trial, scheduled for May 2025.

They’ve also challenged the legality of a recent search of his jail cell. During the search, handwritten notes were seized, which prosecutors say show evidence of obstruction of justice.

However, Judge Subramanian ordered the notes destroyed, citing attorney-client privilege. Prosecutors pushed back, arguing the privilege doesn’t apply if tampering occurred, but the judge sided with the defense.

On top of the criminal case, Combs faces numerous civil lawsuits accusing him of abuse, coercion, blackmail, and threats, with some involving underage victims.

Attorney Lisa Bloom, representing one of the accusers, alleges that Combs has tried to influence witnesses even from jail an accusation his legal team denies. Bloom also suggested others in his inner circle may face charges, saying, “He didn’t act alone. Those who helped him must also be held accountable.”

In an effort to secure his release, Combs’s team proposed a $50 million bail package that included house arrest and restrictions like no female visitors.

Despite selling properties in Los Angeles and Miami to raise funds, the court rejected the offer, and his appeals have repeatedly failed.

Prosecutors hinted that additional charges or defendants could emerge as their investigation unfolds.

For now, Combs remains in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, maintaining his innocence as legal troubles pile up around him.

