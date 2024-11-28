MeritAwards: Andre Onana awarded 2024 FIFPRO Merit Award for Player Impact

Cameroonian and Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been awarded the 2024 FIFPRO Merit Award for Player Impact after his foundation provides free medical care and surgeries across Sub-Saharan Africa, helping nearly 500 children annually.

Onana joined Barcelona’s youth academy in 2010 and moved to Ajax in 2015, where he made 214 appearances and won three Eredivisie titles.

In July 2022, he signed with Inter Milan on a free transfer, securing both the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana during his sole season, while also reaching the Champions League final.

In 2023, Manchester United acquired Onana for an initial fee of £43.8 million.

At the international level, Onana has represented the Cameroon national team since his debut in September 2016, earning over 40 caps.

