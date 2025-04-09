UCL: Arsenal Thrashes Madrid as Inter Stuns Bayern in Dramatic Upset

The first round of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League started with a big upset as Arsenal unleashed maximum threat against Los Blancos at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

It was the first meeting between both sides since they last met in 2006. Elsewhere, Inter secured a significant away win over Bayern Munich, with high chances of reaching the semi-finals.

The tie, which had finished in a stalemate in the first half, saw Arsenal’s players putting in an energetic performance throughout the entire 90 minutes.

They didn’t allow Real Madrid a moment of relief after Declan Rice’s two thunderous free-kicks turned into goals in the second half, and Mikel Merino made it 3-0 in the closing minutes as the Gunners’ fans began to dream of turning fantasy into reality. In the game, Eduardo Camavinga was sent off, although in the dying minutes of the encounter. This was the third time Los Blancos have conceded 3 or more goals this season, having previously done so twice against their La Liga arch-rivals, Barcelona.

The second game between Bayern Munich and Inter was fierce, as the teams went into halftime with Inter leading 1-0, thanks to a goal scored by Inter captain Lautaro Martínez. In the 85th minute, Thomas Müller equalized, but unfortunately for Bayern, they conceded again due to their porous defense and lost the tie 1-2 to Inter.

Next week, the semi-finalists will be decided as Arsenal travels to Spain and Inter to Germany to conclude the second leg of the quarter-final phase.

On Wednesday night, Barcelona will host Borussia Dortmund and PSG will welcome English side, Aston Villa.