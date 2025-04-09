UCL: Ancelotti and Real Madrid Pin Hopes on Return Leg

Carlos Ancelotti and some Real Madrid players have placed their hopes of qualification for the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on the second leg against Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid were humbled by the Gunners in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals at the Emirates Stadium in England, suffering a 3-0 defeat.

Carlos Ancelotti, during his post-match interview, said:

“We have to do everything we can to try and recover. The chances are pretty slim, but we have to try, and we’ll try to do it any way we can. Let’s see if we can pull it off. It feels as though there’s no chance after tonight, but things always change in football. Nobody expected Arsenal to score two free-kicks, but anything can happen. It’s very tough, but stranger things have happened at the Bernabéu.”

Other players also made positive remarks ahead of the anticipated second leg:

Thibaut Courtois:

“It’s tough at 3-0, but we’re strong at home, and people need to have faith in this team because we’ll give it everything we’ve got to turn the result around. It’s possible, but we have to work hard and correct our mistakes.”

Lucas Vázquez:

“It’s difficult, but if there’s any team in the world that can turn this situation around, it’s us—especially in front of our home fans. We’ll see a different game on Wednesday, and if we all stick together, we’ll come through it.”

Raúl Asensio:

“We’re frustrated; it didn’t go as we expected. But we’re absolutely convinced we can turn it around. This is Real Madrid. With a positive mentality, we’ll go for it.”

Arsenal will visit the Santiago Bernabéu next Wednesday, April 16, for the second leg of the tie.