Modrić Ties Benzema for 2nd in Madrid’s European Cup Appearances

Croatia captain Luka Modrić has drawn level with Karim Benzema in second place on Real Madrid’s all-time European Cup appearances list, with 133 appearances, following last night’s game in London against the Gunners. Only Iker Casillas, with 152 appearances, now sits ahead of the midfielder.

According to the club, of his 133 Real Madrid games in the top continental competition, 84 have ended in victory, while he has drawn 23 and lost 26.

Following last night’s fixture, the Los Blancos captain also equalled Benzema and Manuel Neuer in 7th place on the tournament’s all-time appearances list for any club (152).

Since joining Real Madrid, Modrić has written his name among the greatest players in the tournament, winning the UEFA Champions League six times — in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, and 2024.