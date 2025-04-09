Kano Pillars Launch Probe Into Official’s Assault on Referee

Kano Pillars have begun an investigation into a viral photo showing one of their officials brutally attacking a center referee during the club’s U-19 match against Kwara United in Kwara State yesterday.

The club’s statement reads:

“The management of Kano Pillars FC is aware of a disturbing image circulating on social media involving a member of our traveling contingent to Ilorin for the ongoing Nationwide Under-19 Youth League.

We want to categorically state that Kano Pillars FC strongly condemns any form of violence, misconduct, or hooliganism—whether on or off the pitch. The club has immediately launched an internal investigation and is currently reviewing video footage of the match in question to ascertain the facts.

Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against the individual involved, in line with the club’s code of conduct and our commitment to upholding professionalism, sportsmanship, and respect for the beautiful game.

Kano Pillars FC remains dedicated to promoting youth development and football excellence with integrity. We urge our fans and the public to remain calm as we handle the situation responsibly.”

Just days earlier, on Sunday, a female referee who officiated the NPFL fixture between Shooting Stars and Ikorodu City had to escape disguised in a police uniform to avoid a vicious attack from irate fans.