Uber, Bolt, inDrive Drivers Plan May 1 Protest Over Poor Working Conditions

Drivers working for ride-hailing services like Uber, Bolt, and inDrive are planning a 24-hour protest in Lagos, Nigeria.

The protest scheduled for May 1, organized by the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON), aims to raise concerns about what they call poor working conditions and unfair practices by these companies.

The union stated that its members will stop working for the day, refusing to accept any trips on the apps.

They are demanding improvements in their pay, better job security, safer working environments, and more respectful treatment from the companies.

The drivers are also protesting against what they claim are unreasonable commission rates, forced use of facial recognition systems, and a lack of adequate rider information.

According to Steven Iwindoye, the union’s spokesperson, previous attempts to resolve these issues through dialogue have been unsuccessful.

He accused companies like Uber, Bolt, Lagride, and Rida of ignoring the concerns of workers and prioritizing profits over their well-being.

The union’s protest will serve as a warning to the companies, and they intend to follow up with clear demands for better compensation and fairer treatment.

Iwindoye called for a collective global effort to support the cause and urged people to stand together for the rights of app-based transport workers.

The protest is expected to draw attention to the ongoing struggles of these drivers, who feel that their voices have been overlooked by the companies they work for.