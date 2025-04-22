Governor Oborevwori Mourns Pope Francis, Hails His Legacy of Peace and Compassion

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed profound grief over the death of Pope Francis, describing the late pontiff as a symbol of peace, humility, and compassion whose influence will endure through generations.

Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, was remembered for his more than ten years of transformative leadership, marked by bold reforms and unwavering humanitarian commitment.

The governor’s message of condolence was conveyed in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Tuesday in Asaba.

Oborevwori, joining voices from around the world in mourning the iconic religious leader, said the Pope’s life was an embodiment of service, unity, and justice.

He highlighted that Pope Francis stood not only as the spiritual leader of more than a billion Catholics but also as a towering global figure whose compassion and advocacy reached people of all backgrounds, religions, and nations.

“The passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis, is a monumental loss not only to the Catholic Church but to humanity.

“His teachings, humility, and relentless pursuit of peace and unity will remain a guiding light to many.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I extend heart-felt condolences to the global Catholic community, the Vatican, and all those who found hope and faith in the Pope’s leadership,” Oborevwori said.

The governor commended the Pope’s courageous stance on social justice, climate change, and interfaith harmony, applauding his efforts to bring modernization to the Church without compromising its core values of love and empathy.

He encouraged the Catholic faithful in Nigeria and across the world to remain devoted in their beliefs and to carry forward the principles the Pope championed throughout his lifetime.

“The world mourns a man who lived for others, who preached not just with words but by example. We celebrate a life well-lived and pray for the repose of his soul,” Oborevwori added.