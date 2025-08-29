spot_img
August 29, 2025

UBEC Secretary Applauds Katsina Govt’s Teacher Empowerment Initiative

EducationNews
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Aisha Garba Applauds Katsina Govt’s Teacher Empowerment Initiative
Katsina Map

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Aisha Garba, has commended the Katsina State Government for taking this bold step, assuring the state of the Commission’s continued support to ensure the program’s success.

The Katsina State Government launched a transformative education program aimed at empowering 18,000 teachers with advanced skills and digital tools to enhance classroom delivery.

The initiative, unveiled on August 21, 2025, also saw the distribution of 20,000 tablets preloaded with lesson plans and monitoring tools to support effective teaching and learning.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Dikko Umar Radda during the launch, Deputy Governor Malam Faruq Lawal Jobe described the project as a strategic investment in the future of the state.

“We are placing our teachers on the path of modernity,” he said.

“This initiative is a strategic investment in our future, providing the necessary resources for our educators to teach in line with global best practices.”

The initiative forms part of the Transforming Education Systems at State Level (TESS) framework, a collaborative effort supported by the World Bank, UBEC, the Federal Government, and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE).

According to the State TESS Coordinator, Hajiya Binta Abdulmumini, the training will be implemented through 90 master trainers who will lead a step-down training model to ensure effective and widespread capacity building for teachers across the state.

The TESS program focuses on improving teacher quality, reducing the number of out-of-school children, and promoting transparency in the deployment of educational resources. Stakeholders say this initiative represents a significant step toward raising educational standards and ensuring that children in Katsina have access to quality basic education.

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

