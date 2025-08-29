FG Vows to Resolve ASUU Disputes, Keep Varsities Open

The Federal Government has restated its firm commitment to resolving the long-standing disputes with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in a sustainable and constitutionally guided manner to prevent further disruptions to the academic calendar.

According to information gathered by The News Chronicle, Minister of Education Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa explained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Ministry of Education and other relevant agencies to find a lasting solution to the recurring impasse. He stressed that the administration would avoid “unsustainable agreements,” instead pursuing accords that are practical, affordable, and implementable.

“Mr. President has mandated myself and the Honourable Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, to work with all stakeholders to resolve this issue once and for all. Nigerians can be assured that this process is being handled with the highest level of diligence, accountability, and honesty of purpose,” Dr. Alausa said.

The Minister assured Nigerians that ongoing ASUU protests would not escalate into a strike, noting that the government has been engaging constructively and continuously with the union. He confirmed that key milestones have been reached, including payment of mainstreamed wage increases and arrears, while arrangements are being finalised to clear outstanding 35 percent wage arrears.

A technical committee chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr. Abel Enitan, has also been inaugurated to produce a clean counter-draft agreement for presentation to the Yayale Ahmed-led committee handling negotiations with ASUU. The Ministry of Justice will participate in the process to ensure that the final agreement complies with constitutional provisions.

Dr. Alausa expressed optimism that with mutual respect and dialogue, the government would deliver a resolution to end the cycle of disputes and strikes. “This government does not want strikes. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu strongly believes that young people are the heartbeat of this nation, and he is determined to keep our children in school. We are committed to this task with sincerity, transparency, and respect for all parties,” the Minister affirmed.

The Federal Government urged Nigerians to remain patient and supportive as it works toward a sustainable agreement that will bring lasting stability to the university system.