spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 29, 2025 - 3:01 PM

FG Vows to Resolve ASUU Disputes, Keep Varsities Open

Education
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

You are running out of time, ASUU warns government over unfulfilled Agreement
ASUU

The Federal Government has restated its firm commitment to resolving the long-standing disputes with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in a sustainable and constitutionally guided manner to prevent further disruptions to the academic calendar.

According to information gathered by The News Chronicle, Minister of Education Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa explained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Ministry of Education and other relevant agencies to find a lasting solution to the recurring impasse. He stressed that the administration would avoid “unsustainable agreements,” instead pursuing accords that are practical, affordable, and implementable.

“Mr. President has mandated myself and the Honourable Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, to work with all stakeholders to resolve this issue once and for all. Nigerians can be assured that this process is being handled with the highest level of diligence, accountability, and honesty of purpose,” Dr. Alausa said.

The Minister assured Nigerians that ongoing ASUU protests would not escalate into a strike, noting that the government has been engaging constructively and continuously with the union. He confirmed that key milestones have been reached, including payment of mainstreamed wage increases and arrears, while arrangements are being finalised to clear outstanding 35 percent wage arrears.

A technical committee chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr. Abel Enitan, has also been inaugurated to produce a clean counter-draft agreement for presentation to the Yayale Ahmed-led committee handling negotiations with ASUU. The Ministry of Justice will participate in the process to ensure that the final agreement complies with constitutional provisions.

Dr. Alausa expressed optimism that with mutual respect and dialogue, the government would deliver a resolution to end the cycle of disputes and strikes. “This government does not want strikes. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu strongly believes that young people are the heartbeat of this nation, and he is determined to keep our children in school. We are committed to this task with sincerity, transparency, and respect for all parties,” the Minister affirmed.

The Federal Government urged Nigerians to remain patient and supportive as it works toward a sustainable agreement that will bring lasting stability to the university system.

Previous article
Anambra Govt Bans Writing Assignments in Textbooks, Offers Relief to Parents Ahead of School Resumption
Next article
UBEC Secretary Applauds Katsina Govt’s Teacher Empowerment Initiative
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

An Open Letter To His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, Executive Governor Of Benue State, Nigeria

Shaakaa Stephanie Sewuese Shaakaa Stephanie Sewuese -
A Call for Transparent Reconstruction and Justice for Yelewata Your...

Why Do Politicians Raise Their Pay Overnight While ASUU Still Struggles Over 2009 Agreement?

Isaac Asabor Isaac Asabor -
In Nigeria, the hypocrisy of governance is no longer...

Kwankwaso Snubs Tinubu, Reaffirms Loyalty to NNPP

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP),...

UBEC Holds 2-Day Leadership Retreat in Lagos on Basic Education

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has commenced the...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

An Open Letter To His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, Executive Governor Of Benue State, Nigeria

Opinions 0
A Call for Transparent Reconstruction and Justice for Yelewata Your...

Why Do Politicians Raise Their Pay Overnight While ASUU Still Struggles Over 2009 Agreement?

Opinions 0
In Nigeria, the hypocrisy of governance is no longer...

Kwankwaso Snubs Tinubu, Reaffirms Loyalty to NNPP

Politics 0
National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP),...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join