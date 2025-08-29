UBEC Holds 2-Day Leadership Retreat in Lagos on Basic Education

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has commenced the second phase of its 2-day leadership retreat for senior staff in the southern zone, with the theme “Repositioning UBEC for Sustainable Basic Education Delivery in Nigeria.”

According to information gathered by The News Chronicle, the retreat, which is being held in Ikeja, Lagos, is being led by UBEC’s Executive Secretary, Aisha Garba, alongside the Commission’s leadership team.

The program is designed to equip UBEC senior staff with strategic insights and collaborative approaches to improve the delivery of basic education nationwide.

Key highlights of the retreat include strategic planning and alignment, innovative solutions to address challenges in the basic education sector, and opportunities for collaboration and networking among senior staff.

Speaking on the importance of the event, the UBEC leadership emphasised that the retreat is a step toward ensuring that basic education in Nigeria remains sustainable, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of communities across the country.

With stakeholders rallying to align strategies and share innovative ideas, the retreat is expected to further strengthen UBEC’s capacity to drive quality education delivery and foster a more robust and coordinated approach to achieving the Commission’s mandate.