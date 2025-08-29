spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 29, 2025 - 3:02 PM

UBEC Holds 2-Day Leadership Retreat in Lagos on Basic Education

Education
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

UBEC Holds 2-Day Leadership Retreat in Lagos to Drive Sustainable Basic Education
UBEC logo

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has commenced the second phase of its 2-day leadership retreat for senior staff in the southern zone, with the theme “Repositioning UBEC for Sustainable Basic Education Delivery in Nigeria.”

According to information gathered by The News Chronicle, the retreat, which is being held in Ikeja, Lagos, is being led by UBEC’s Executive Secretary, Aisha Garba, alongside the Commission’s leadership team.

The program is designed to equip UBEC senior staff with strategic insights and collaborative approaches to improve the delivery of basic education nationwide.

Key highlights of the retreat include strategic planning and alignment, innovative solutions to address challenges in the basic education sector, and opportunities for collaboration and networking among senior staff.

Speaking on the importance of the event, the UBEC leadership emphasised that the retreat is a step toward ensuring that basic education in Nigeria remains sustainable, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of communities across the country.

With stakeholders rallying to align strategies and share innovative ideas, the retreat is expected to further strengthen UBEC’s capacity to drive quality education delivery and foster a more robust and coordinated approach to achieving the Commission’s mandate.

Previous article
UBEC Secretary Applauds Katsina Govt’s Teacher Empowerment Initiative
Next article
Kwankwaso Snubs Tinubu, Reaffirms Loyalty to NNPP
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

An Open Letter To His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, Executive Governor Of Benue State, Nigeria

Shaakaa Stephanie Sewuese Shaakaa Stephanie Sewuese -
A Call for Transparent Reconstruction and Justice for Yelewata Your...

Why Do Politicians Raise Their Pay Overnight While ASUU Still Struggles Over 2009 Agreement?

Isaac Asabor Isaac Asabor -
In Nigeria, the hypocrisy of governance is no longer...

Kwankwaso Snubs Tinubu, Reaffirms Loyalty to NNPP

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP),...

UBEC Secretary Applauds Katsina Govt’s Teacher Empowerment Initiative

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

An Open Letter To His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, Executive Governor Of Benue State, Nigeria

Opinions 0
A Call for Transparent Reconstruction and Justice for Yelewata Your...

Why Do Politicians Raise Their Pay Overnight While ASUU Still Struggles Over 2009 Agreement?

Opinions 0
In Nigeria, the hypocrisy of governance is no longer...

Kwankwaso Snubs Tinubu, Reaffirms Loyalty to NNPP

Politics 0
National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP),...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join