UBEC Introduces Strategic Plan to Enhance Basic Education

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has unveiled a new strategic plan that prioritizes Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) as a crucial approach to improving basic education services nationwide.

In a statement released on Sunday in Abuja, the commission’s Head of Public Relations and Protocol, David Apeh, provided details of the initiative.

Apeh quoted UBEC’s Executive Secretary, Aisha Garba, as emphasizing the necessity of strong collaboration between the government and private sector stakeholders to drive progress in Nigeria’s basic education sector.

Garba reiterated UBEC’s dedication to evaluating partnership proposals from private organizations and establishing a structured framework for PPP-driven programs.

According to her, these partnerships will integrate sustainable investment models designed to enhance the country’s basic education system.

Tonia Uduimoh, Programme Manager at the Oando Foundation, outlined the foundation’s contributions to the sector, including investments in renovating educational infrastructure and supplying essential teaching and learning materials.

She noted that these initiatives have played a significant role in expanding access to education and improving the quality of learning across the country.