BREAKING: Ex-Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, Jandor Joins APC

Former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Jandor made the announcement on Monday during a press conference at his office in Ikeja, Lagos, weeks after exiting from the PDP.

The ex gubernatorial candidate cited internal wrangling and lack of party discipline within the PDP as the primary reasons for his departure, expressing disappointment in the party’s inability to address anti-party activities during the 2023 general elections.

“Our story in the PDP was a case of working with perennial political saboteurs but we have resolved to love our future much more than we hate our past.

“After extensive consultations with family, political associates, elder statesmen, supporters, and well-meaning Lagosians who share our vision for a greater and more prosperous Lagos, and in identifying that the primary reason a political party exists is to win elections and ultimately form the government to contribute to the welfare, security and total development of the people, we wish to formally announce that we have decided to join a political party that considers winning for its members as top priority, not minding who is on the ballot.

“We have decided to return to the All Progressives Congress.” He explained.

Jandor disclosed that he consulted widely with political associates, supporters, and leaders across various parties, including the Social Democratic Party, African Democratic Congress, and Young Progressive Party, before deciding to return to the APC.

Addressing concerns about his earlier exit from the ruling party, he likened his experience to a Yoruba adage about learning from different situations.

“Before you are quick to remind me of the reasons upon which we left APC in the first place, let me respond with a popular Yoruba adage that says if a woman has not tried two husbands, she probably would not know which is better.

“In APC, we have a leader, even if you fault his selection choices, you can’t fault his desire to always win for his party to the benefit of all members, followers and the state.

“While in Lagos PDP, you have a leader that will, at every election cycle work against his own party, and willfully dash the hopes of many party members and followers. We have chosen the better alternative,” he stated.

He added, “Our return to the APC is not a decision made lightly. It is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to the progress of Lagos State and our belief that unity among progressives is essential to achieving the collective aspirations of our people.”

He acknowledged the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, in persuading him to rejoin the APC.

Jandor stated, “Let me once again extend our sincere gratitude to the President and the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who recognized our modest contributions to democracy and nation building.

“I must also recognize the relentless efforts of the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, who has been on our case for over one year to return ‘home’, and join hands with Mr. President.

“Upon hearing the news of my resignation from the PDP, the President’s son, Mr. Seyi Tinubu immediately put a call across to say “Egbon, this is the time to come back home.” Prior to that time, Seyi had exhibited the learnings he has had from the best and reached out, asking for support for the administration of his father, the President. What more can a father ask for.”

Jandor assured his supporters that the move was in Lagos’ best interest and urged them to join him in the new political chapter.

He maintained further; “We remain committed to the values of service, integrity, and progress. Together, we will continue to champion the cause of a better Lagos for present and future generations”.