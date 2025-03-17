Kwara Government Cancels 2024 Billboard and Signage Licences

The Kwara State Government has officially revoked all 2024 signage and billboard licences across the state with immediate effect.

This decision was announced in a statement issued on Sunday by Mr. Ibrahim Garba, Secretary of the Task Force Committee on Illegal Billboards and Signage in Kwara.

Garba explained that the revocation follows an earlier notice suspending billboard licences within the state.

He noted that identification of billboards is currently underway, while enforcement for removal is set to commence on March 17.

“The revocation is necessary to facilitate the removal of all unauthorised and improperly erected billboards, posters, and light pole banners across Ilorin and other urban areas,” he stated.

Garba emphasized that the initiative aligns with the Urban Renewal Programme championed by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration, aimed at enhancing the state’s aesthetics and modernization efforts.

He further clarified that no new registrations or renewals of billboard and signage licences will be accepted until further notice.

“This temporary measure will allow the state to finalise a new regulatory framework for outdoor advertising.

“The identification of billboards is in progress; we urge owners of unregistered structures to remove them immediately.

“The government’s task force is currently identifying non-compliant structures, and enforcement action will begin next week,” Garba added.