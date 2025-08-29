Kwankwaso Snubs Tinubu, Reaffirms Loyalty to NNPP

National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has dispelled speculation about leaving the party, insisting he remains firmly committed to its cause.

Speaking at the NNPP's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Thursday, Kwankwaso stressed that the party is thriving, particularly in Kano and other states. "We are very happy about that," he said.

He explained that the meeting drew unusual attention due to fake reports suggesting he would announce a major political move.

“But let me take this opportunity to tell you that we have our party, and we are comfortable. We are happy. We are ready to do whatever it takes because we are not in a hurry,” he declared.

Kwankwaso emphasized that discussions about the 2027 elections would not be decided unilaterally but collectively by the NNPP. “If there will be any negotiation, it will be collective. It will not be only for the negotiators but for the entire members of this NNPP family,” he noted.

He urged members not to be distracted by waves of defections in other parties. “Those people don’t understand, and they don’t have much experience. They believe that they know when they actually don’t know. Even if they are interested in knowing, I think they should come and ask one of us,” he added.

Recalling his 2003 governorship loss in Kano despite being an incumbent, Kwankwaso said he returned to office in 2011, describing the experience as “a good lesson for everybody.” He added that Nigerians had already made up their minds ahead of 2027, stressing that “reality will determine the people’s votes.”

National Chairman, Dr. Ajuji Ahmed, described NNPP as “the beautiful bride of Nigerian politics and democracy,” urging citizens to register for their permanent voter cards. Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, represented by Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo, said despite challenges, the NNPP continues to grow under Kwankwaso’s leadership.

The party’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, also expressed optimism for 2027, noting that the NNPP is now on a “focused direction.”

The NEC meeting featured the inauguration of caretaker committees for Kogi, Gombe, Taraba, and Jigawa states, as well as the extension of the Lagos State chairman’s tenure. It was attended by party executives and representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).