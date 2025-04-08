U.S. Slams Nigeria’s Import Ban, Cites Barriers to American Trade

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has blasted Nigeria’s long-standing import ban on 25 product categories, warning that it poses a major threat to American exporters and limits market access.

In a strongly worded post on X, the USTR described the restrictions as “unfair trade practices,” singling out the impact on U.S. exports in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, beverages, and consumer goods.

“Nigeria’s ban on items like beef, pork, poultry, fruit juices, medicaments, and spirits reduces export opportunities and creates significant trade barriers,” the agency stated. “These policies translate to lost revenue for American businesses trying to expand into Nigeria.”

The criticism comes just days after former U.S. President Donald Trump rolled out new tariffs on imports, with Nigerian goods facing a 14% hit.

Recall that Nigeria introduced the controversial ban in 2016 to curb excessive imports and boost local production.

The list includes frozen poultry, pork, sugar, noodles, fruit juice, beer, cement, medicaments, detergents, and even recharge cards.

In a fresh move, the Nigerian government announced on March 26, 2025, its intent to block solar panel imports—part of a push to promote local manufacturing and drive clean energy adoption.

With tensions rising, trade relations between the two nations may be heading into stormy waters.