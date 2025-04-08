“I love Tiwa Savage”- Davido and Tiwa Savage Are Cool Again 

Davido and Tiwa Savage have squashed their beef and are on good terms again. In a recent media round while promoting his upcoming album, Davido confirmed that things are cool between him and Tiwa.

Although they’re not as close as they once were, he made it clear that there’s no bad blood. In his words, he still respects and loves her so much.

Now, let’s rewind a bit to what really caused the drama.

A while back, things got tense between the two music stars. The issue reportedly started during a sensitive time in Davido’s life.

He was dealing with a custody battle involving his first child and her mother. During that period, he allegedly wanted Tiwa to be on his side.

Unfortunately, Tiwa Savage is also close friends with the child in question, which put her in a tough spot.

This led to a misunderstanding between the two, and before we knew it, social media started catching hints.

Tiwa eventually posted that someone had been threatening her and her son.

Though she didn’t mention names, fans began connecting the dots. The unfollows on Instagram and the shady posts didn’t help either.

Despite the heat at the time, Davido recently shared that Tiwa later reached out to him, and they were able to clear the air.

Though they may not be as tight as they once were, there’s now mutual respect and understanding between them.