Tyler Perry Faces Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Film producer, director actor and business mogul Tyler Perry is being sued for $260 million for sexual assault by one of the actors Derek Dixon, that appeared in one of his many Tv series “THE OVAL”.

Derek Dixon featured in 85 episodes of the drama series is accusing Tyler Perry of harassment, sexual assault, and professional retaliation and according to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles the actor is asking for at least $260 million for damages.

Tyler’s lawyers however, have denied these claims and described the allegations as a scam and called it false. According to the claims Derek accused Tyler of using his power and position in the film industry to manipulate and exploit him, Tyler promised him many career opportunities but instead he was getting threats to his career and many sexual advances he released series of text messages exchanged between himself and Tyler to back up these claims.

The text messages which is also part of the court documents had many sexual advances made by Tyler to Derek.

Typically the names of victims of sexual assault/abuse are not used publicly in reports but the actor has decided to go public with his case