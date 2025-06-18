Politicking Ahead Of 2027: Too Early, Bumpy, And Dirty For Good Governance

As Nigeria grapples with economic hardship, galloping inflation, rampant unemployment, deepening poverty, and widespread insecurity, the political elite appears to have shifted focus from governance to the 2027 general elections, still nearly two years away. This premature, aggressive politicking is not only untimely but has also become bumpy and disturbingly dirty, threatening to undermine already fragile governance systems.

Across party lines, from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and even to fledgling parties, it is clear that the scramble for political positioning has begun in earnest. Political consultations masked as rallies, subtle yet strategic media campaigns, and opportunistic defections have hijacked the national discourse. Meanwhile, millions of Nigerians are left to wrestle with the harsh realities of a broken economy in urgent need of policy attention and leadership focus.

Nigeria’s economic situation is, by every metric, deeply troubling. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the inflation rate rose to 33.95% in May 2025, up from 33.69% in April. Food inflation, a more telling indicator of daily hardship, now stands at a staggering 40.66%. The poorly executed removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira, though long advised, have further deepened economic distress due to lack of institutional cushioning.

The naira continues its downward spiral, trading above ₦1,400 to the dollar in the official market and even higher on the parallel market. This currency depreciation has fueled import-driven inflation, eroding purchasing power and worsening the cost-of-living crisis. According to the World Bank’s latest *Nigeria Development Update, about 104 million Nigerians now live below the poverty line, a figure that could climb even higher without urgent reforms.

Youth unemployment has soared past 40%, according to NBS estimates. Manufacturing is declining, power supply remains erratic, and insecurity has become a persistent deterrent to both domestic and foreign investment. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s public debt has ballooned to over ₦97 trillion, with more than 90% of government revenue consumed by debt servicing, leaving scant room for capital investment.

In the face of this daunting reality, the political class appears consumed by the 2027 elections. Governance is taking a back seat at all three tiers of government. Many elected officials have traded performance for politicking. Town hall meetings intended to engage with constituents are now strategy sessions aimed at clinching nominations. Legislative chambers are increasingly being used to score political points rather than debate meaningful reform. Governors are preoccupied with succession plans rather than delivering on campaign promises. Ministers are eyeing governorships; lawmakers are scheming for Senate President or gubernatorial slots.

The implications are grave. Millions of citizens can no longer afford basic food items. Access to healthcare and education is shrinking. Infrastructure remains in disrepair, and insecurity continues to ravage communities in Zamfara, Benue, Plateau, Borno, and the South East. If this is the level of governance now, what should Nigerians expect as the actual election season approaches?

The desperation is not just troubling, it is palpable. Politicians are defecting to the ruling APC in droves, not out of ideological conviction, but sheer opportunism. Defections have become the new political strategy. Officeholders, both elected and appointed, are abandoning their responsibilities midway to position themselves advantageously in what is increasingly becoming a frenzied power race.

Loyalty to ideology has collapsed. Defections are now executed with impunity, without explanation or shame, and solely for political gain. In fact, the situation has become so ridiculous that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently registered two new political parties: the Independent Democrats (ID) and the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM). While this may appear as a healthy addition to the political space, these parties clearly serve as fallback platforms for disgruntled politicians rather than representing fresh ideological or developmental blueprints.

Politicians are behaving as though 2027 is just around the corner, instead of two years away. The fixation on the next election cycle is undermining governance, paralyzing policy implementation, and encouraging fiscal irresponsibility. Budgetary allocations meant for development projects are already being covertly redirected towards unofficial campaign activities.

Public trust in leadership is rapidly eroding. Citizens are growing weary and angry at the widening gulf between them and those in power. The recent genocidal attacks in Benue State, and the federal government’s lackluster response, underscore the extent to which security has been relegated. When governance takes a back seat, insecurity thrives.

Investors are also watching and withdrawing. Political instability and endless campaigning scare away capital. Business leaders prefer environments where governance is predictable and politics does not overshadow development.

Premature politicking also trivializes governance. It sends a loud message that power, not service, is the ultimate goal. It reduces the constitutional mandate of elected officials to a mere placeholder for political maneuvering. It makes mockery of the democratic process and turns the political space into a carnival of self-interest and betrayal.

At its core, democracy is not just about elections; it is about delivery. Nigerians did not vote for caps, posters, or slogans, they voted for development, jobs, security, and better living standards. Politicians have a four-year mandate, not a license to start campaigning after one year in office. Those who govern well today do not need to campaign tomorrow, performance is the best form of political advertisement.

Now is the time for political leaders to pause the race for 2027 and return to their duty posts. Nigeria is in crisis mode, governance should be the priority, not ambition.

Governors must urgently focus on infrastructure, healthcare, education, and rural development. Legislators must return to the core business of lawmaking, budget oversight, and advocacy. The presidency must adopt a long-term economic and security blueprint that addresses the root causes of poverty and instability.

There are lessons to be learned from countries like Rwanda and Botswana, where leadership is increasingly measured by delivery, not declarations. President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, for instance, is widely acknowledged not for campaign fanfare but for tangible reforms and digital infrastructure development. In Botswana, commitment to governance and rule of law has turned a relatively small country into a regional economic success.

Nigerian leaders must understand that they will be judged not by how early they began preparing for re-election, but by what they did with the mandate already given. History will remember the missed opportunities more than the campaign jingles.

The future of Nigeria cannot be built on a crumbling present. The road to 2027 must be paved with real leadership, functional institutions, economic recovery, and citizen-centered governance, not political posturing and endless infighting.

If politicians continue to abandon their duties for early campaigns, they risk facing an angry, disillusioned electorate in 2027, one that may not be easily swayed by slogans or symbols.

Nigerians deserve better. They deserve it now, not after 2027.