Makurdi–Abuja Road Flooded Hours Before Tinubu’s Visit

Severe flooding has forced the closure of the Makurdi–Lafia–Abuja highway just hours before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s scheduled visit to Benue State.

The News Chronicle gathered that rising waters submerged parts of the key route into Makurdi, stranding motorists and disrupting travel plans.

Commuters have been forced to seek shelter or delay their journeys.

The incident comes at a critical time, complicating security and logistics ahead of the President’s one-day visit to console victims of the recent Yelewata massacre.