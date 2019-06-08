Two ‘Yahoo boys’ to languish in jail over fraud

A High Court sitting in Ilorin has sentenced two applicants to one-year in prison each for posing as white women to swindle job seekers.

The presiding judge, Justice Sikiru Oyinloye sentenced Johnson Okuselu, 23 and Saheed Olanrewaju, 25 after they pleaded not guilty without an option of fine.

Oyinloye said the sentence followed a plea bargain agreement, entered upon by the prosecution and defence counsel and the evidence admitted into court.

“Following the accused acceptance of guilt, I, therefore, sentence you to a year in prison each in Oke-kura prison yard,” the judge ruled.

Earlier, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Counsel, Mr A.A. Adebayo told the court that sometimes in April, Okuselu pretended to be Ms Blessed Saviour, a white woman, who promised to provide a job in the U.S. to one Omni Guzman.

Adebayo said that the defendants used a gmail account; blessed.saviour000@gmail.com. to scam innocent people.

The offence, he added, contravened the provisions of sections 95, 321 of the Penal Code Law and punishable under Section 322 of the same law.

Testifying, Mr Akanbi Sadiq, an investigator with the EFCC, told the court that on April 28, operatives of the commission arrested the defendants at the Ilorin International Airport.

He said that when they were arrested, operatives seized an iPhone from Olanrewaju.

” When we searched the phone, we discovered that the defendant also created another email, using the name James Kaik, with email address, captainjameskaik@gmail. com.

“Using the picture of a white man, they deceived people into believing that they could get jobs for them,” he said.