PDP, YPP Senators-elect throw weight behind Lawan’s Senate Presidency

Some senators-elect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP) have declared support for Sen. Ahmad Lawan’s Senate Presidency ambition.

The opposition parties’ senators-elect at the occasion on Friday included Clifford Odia (PDP-Edo), Mathew Urhoghide (PDP-Edo) and Gershom Bash (PDP-Cross River).

Others were Abba Moro (PDP-Benue), Lawali Anka (PDP-Zamfara) and Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP-Anambra). Many APC senators-elect were also at the occasion.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the event in Abuja, Mr. Ifeanyi Ubah of YPP said Lawan remains the most experience and competent senator to assume the office of the senate president.

“He has the experience, he is competent and has served as majority leader in the Senate,” he said.

Ubah said with the long years of experience as a legislator, Lawan would successfully deliver on his mandate if elected to be the Senate helmsman.

He stressed that though he was backing the candidacy of Lawan, he still remained a YPP senator-elect.

“I am a YPP senator-elect and I intend to build YPP, give it a national coverage and recognition

“So I am a bonafide YPP member and as pioneer YPP senator-elect, I will continue to be YPP lawmaker,” he said.

Also speaking, the PDP senator-elect, Comrade Moro, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) preferred candidate “has a very beautiful resume.”

“Senator Lawan is one of the longest serving legislators in this country and a Senate leader.

“When you juxtaposed that experience and exposure vis-a-vis the vision that is required of Nigeria, you will come to acknowledge that in the present circumstances, he is the best candidate for this job,” he said.

He said he was also attracted by his campaign vision titled: “A National Assembly that Works for Nigeria.”

“I found some attractions and a mixture of chemistry here when i discovered that Senator Lawan has such theme like ‘A system that works for all Nigerians.

Moro, who said that the decision to be in politics was his, said supporting Lawan’s candidacy should not be misconstrued as plans to defect from PDP to APC.

“Let me tell you, as far as I am concerned, the decision to be in politics in the first place was solely my own.

“The decision to choose PDP above other political parties in this country was also my own too. I am a foundation member of PDP.

According to him, I can tell you that I am not leaving PDP; PDP is my platform, PDP is my dream party and as a democrat, I believe in the objectives of the PDP and i will continue to be a member of the PDP.

Earlier, Lawan said if elected as senate president, “he would reposition the Senate to carry out its constitutional duties of legislation, oversight and representation in an open and transparent manner’’.

Rep Femi Gbajabiamila, who is vying for the position of speaker, House of Representatives, said Lawan’s agenda ”practically mirrors the same agenda we have in the House.”