Two abducted Borno children rescued in Taraba

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Taraba state command, had on Thursday rescued two abducted children in Lau Local Government area of Taraba.

The Commandant NSCDC Taraba State Command, Aliyu Ndanusa, who disclosed this to newsmen in Jalingo, said the two children were abducted from their community in Askira Uba in Borno state.

Ndanusa explained that men of the command got a hint about the evil act through its intelligence sources and trailed the abductors to their hideout in Lau.

According to him, the abductors ran away on sighting the operatives of the NSCDC, leaving behind the two children.

The commandant named the children as Yakubu Usman (9) and Umaru Muhammed (7), both from Askira Uba community of Borno.

“On sighting the operatives of the command, the abductors ran away while the children were rescued by our men.

“We have already contacted the family and will soon reunite them with their parents,” he said.

Ndanusa, who noted that there was no hiding place for criminals in Taraba, said men of the command were working tirelessly to apprehend the perpetrators.

He, however, advised parents across the country to be vigilant so as to avoid a recurrence of such an ugly incident.