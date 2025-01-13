Two Abducted Anambra Reverend Sisters Freed After Six Days in Kidnappers’ Detention

Two reverend sisters belonging to the Sisters of Immaculate Heart of Mary Generalate Onitsha, Anambra State, kidnapped on the 7th of January along Ufuma road in Orumba North Council Area of the state, have been released.

The nuns, Vincentia Maria Nwankwo and Grace Mariette Okoli, abducted by unknown kidnappers, have regained freedom, a statement on Monday by the Secretary General of the Generalate, Sr. Maria Sobenna Ikeotuonye, said.

Recall that the victims were kidnapped on the evening of Tuesday, 7th January 2025, in Ufuma while returning from a vocational association meeting that was held in Ogboji.

The statement by the Secretary General of the Generalate said the kidnap victims were released unconditionally and in good health.

“I bring to your notice in joy that our dear Sisters Vincentia Maria Nwankwo and Grace Mariette Okoli, who were kidnapped in the evening of Tuesday 7th January 2025, have been released unconditionally and in good health.

“We thank God and thank you all for your prayers and support throughout these rough and uncertain days. May God forever be blessed through Mary our Mother,” the statement read.

