Terrorists Using Women to Breed Fighters -Nigeria’s Defence Chief

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has revealed that terrorists in Nigeria are systematically impregnating women as part of a strategy to raise a new generation of fighters.

In an interview with Arise News on Monday, Musa explained that the militants, who previously relied on capturing communities and forcibly recruiting men, have shifted tactics due to losing their strongholds.

He stated that women are being impregnated every four months after childbirth to breed future combatants.

Musa highlighted this trend by noting that out of the 120,000 terrorists who surrendered and claimed to have repented, more than half were children.

He warned that these children, having grown up in violent environments, could potentially become even more dangerous than their predecessors if not properly rehabilitated.

“Over 120,000 terrorists have surrendered, and over 60,000 of them are children,” he said. “In the past, terrorists would capture communities and force men to join them. If anyone resisted, they were killed. But now, without territory or resources, they’ve turned to repeatedly impregnating women to produce future fighters.”

“These children, raised in a culture of violence where killing and beheading are normalized”

