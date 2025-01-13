‘I Didn’t Fail at Music, I Chose to Focus on Acting’-Segun Arinze

In a recent episode of Curiosity Made Me Ask with Bae U Barbie, veteran actor Segun Arinze shared the real reason behind his decision to step away from the music industry. it wasn’t failure; he didn’t fail at it

Arinze, who is best known for his incredible acting skills, made it clear that leaving music was entirely his choice. “I didn’t fail as a musical artist,” he said. “If I wanted to do music, I would have continued.”

For those who don’t know, the talented actor studied Theatre Arts at Obafemi Awolowo University. After dabbling in music and releasing two albums, Arinze decided to focus fully on acting, a decision he says was intentional and fulfilling.

“I read Theatre Arts at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife,” he explained. “When I left school, I went into music on my own volition. Later, I decided to concentrate on acting, and I’ve never looked back.”

But here’s the exciting part; Segun Arinze hinted that he might be making a return to music! However, don’t expect him to dive back in for fame or money. This time, it’s all about passion.

“I can always go back to music. I didn’t fail. The voice is still there,” he said confidently. “But I won’t be coming into it for commercial reasons. I’ll return to music simply because I love to sing, not because I want to make money.”

With his rich voice and two albums already under his belt, fans can only imagine the magic he could bring back to the music scene.

