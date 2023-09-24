Twitter bows to pressure, bans IPOB handle

Popular Social media platform X formerly known as Twitter has suspended the account of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The suspension comes after some members of the outlawed group threatened a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chidi Odinkalu and his family.

Odinkalu had in a recent edition of 90MinutesAfrica with Rudolf Okonkwo, strongly criticised the Sit-at-Home Order by IPOB noting that the approach applied goes against approved standard.

According to him “When you go about shooting people because they are trying to go and survive, that is no longer sit-at-home,” he stated.

I have lost multiple family members,” he said.

He further noted that Simon Ekpa’s irresponsibility had led to wanton bloodletting and killings across the region, describing it as unacceptable.

Simon Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has continued to declare sit-at-home in the region despite being suspended by his principal.

Odinkalu while acknowledging the right of people to withdraw their habitual allegiance from any authority as a form of protest, maintained that the withdrawal must be voluntarily done.

He blamed the failure of the government in the south east as the major factor aiding Simon Ekpa and his group’s relevance.

This stance however attracted numerous attacks from the outlawed group who vowed to deal with the right activist.

Following a petition from Odinkalu demanding appropriate sanction, Twitter banned “Abcooz357579Z” a handle belonging to IPOB.

